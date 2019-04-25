Liverpool vs Huddersfield: Jurgen Klopp's Best Available Reds Lineup

Following Manchester City's comfortable victory in the Manchester derby on Wednesday, Liverpool need to pick themselves up and go again to pressure the league leaders.

The next hurdle they face in doing so will be at home to Huddersfield Town on Friday night - a match the Reds will be expected to win comfortably.

But with the fixture schedule piling up and tension rising as the season reaches its climax, Klopp's side will need to put on a professional display if they want to take home all three points.

With Barcelona up next on Wednesday night, the manager may tempted to rotate in certain areas, meaning whoever comes in will need to be at the races from minute one. Here's a look at how Liverpool could line up:

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson (GK): Consistent performances all season have seen Alisson's position between the sticks rarely come under threat. On what is expected to be a quiet night for the Brazilian, he will need to be fully alert on the rare occasion he is tested on Friday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): Part of the most reliable back four in the Premier League this season, Alexander-Arnold will continue on Friday and will hope to add to his already impressive tally of assists for the year.

Dejan Lovren (CB): Klopp has alternated between the Croatian and Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk this season since the injury to Joe Gomez. With the young Englishman not quite back to full fitness, Lovren could get his place back in the side.

Virgil van Dijk (CB): Rumoured to have been awarded PFA Player of the Year, Van Dijk has been imperious at the back for Liverpool in this campaign and will continue to be so on Friday night.

Andy Robertson (LB): The £8m signing from Hull City has more than paid back his transfer fee with his performances over the last two seasons. Like his right sided team mate, Robertson will look to attack down the left and tee up one of the front three for a goal or two against the Terriers.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson (CM): Despite impressing recently in a more advanced midfield role, we could see Henderson resort to the base of midfield once again due to the potential absence of Fabinho, who came off after just four minutes against Cardiff following a clash of heads.

James Milner (CM): Milner was Fabinho's replacement at Cardiff and he went on to wrap up the points for the Reds, stroking home a penalty to put the game beyond the Welsh side. Milner's experience and patience will be key to breaking down a defensive Huddersfield side.

Gini Wijnaldum (CM): The marauding Dutch midfielder made the all important breakthrough against the Bluebirds on Sunday. Liverpool fans will want more of the same when they come up against a similarly compact team this weekend.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW): If Klopp is tempted to rest anyone, it may be the dubbed 'Egyptian King', but with Salah going for a second consecutive golden boot, he is likely to be in the mood for goals against the Premier League's second worst defence.

Roberto Firmino (ST): Not the most prolific, but arguably the most important part of the Reds' front three, Firmino will looking to find pockets of space in the Huddersfield half in which he can create and score goals.

Sadio Mane (LW): Named in the PFA Team of the Year, the Senegalese forward has been an unstoppable force this season. Similarly to Salah, the former Southampton man will look to add to his tally on Friday in his hunt for the Premier League golden boot.