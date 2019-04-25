Marco Silva Provides Injury Update on Richarlison & Lucas Digne Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

Everton manager Marco Silva has revealed Richarlison is a major doubt for Everton's game at Crystal Palace this weekend, however full back Lucas Digne should be available.

Both players were withdrawn during the emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester United last Sunday but only Digne appears to have recovered, with Richarlison still struggling in training.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Silva said in his pre-match press conference: "Richarlison we have big doubts if he is able to play. Yesterday he tried to work with us. He felt different.

"Let’s see how he will react tomorrow. He will be a major doubt for us.”

The news is a big blow for Everton as the Brazilian is the club's joint top scorer this season with 14 goals, alongside Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson.





The Everton boss was able to provide some positive news on the injury front, however, revealing that full-back Digne, who has enjoyed a sensational first season on Merseyside following his move from Barcelona last summer, is fine to start and centre back Yerry Mina is also back training with the side.

Silva revealed: "Lucas Digne is okay. Mina starts [training] with the team also."

The Toffees will be keen to continue their excellent run of form with victory in south London, having beaten Chelsea and Arsenal, as well as United, in their last five games.





They did suffer defeat last time they were on the road however, with another trip to London ending in a poor 2-0 loss against already-relegated Fulham.