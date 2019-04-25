Tottenham Poised to Pull Out of Joachim Andersen Race Amid Concerns Over €40m Price Tag

Tottenham are reportedly set to turn down the opportunity to sign Sampdoria centre back Joachim Andersen as they consider his price tag to be too high.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to north London since the start of the 2017/18 campaign but, despite keeping tabs on him for the last couple of years, it appears as though Spurs will not follow through on their interest.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

As reported by Sport Witness, Sampdoria have demanded €40m for Andersen and the Dane's agent believes Tottenham may not be willing to pay an amount that would come just short of the club record £42m they spent on Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are believed to be the only Premier League side looking to sign Andersen, however, Serie A side Napoli are also credited with an interest in acquiring his services.

Both clubs may be in need of a centre back this summer with rumours circulating about the futures of their own defenders.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld is available for £25m this summer due to a clause in his contract which is due to expire in 2020, meanwhile Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly has also attracted a lot of interest, with Manchester United in particular linked with a deal worth up to £100m.





Andersen certainly has the attributes to be successful if he were to make the move to a bigger club and would be well suited to Spurs if they do decide to try and lure him to the Premier League.

At 6ft 4in, he would be able to deal with the physicality of many top flight sides while his ability on the ball suits the passing style Pochettino looks to implement, with the Denmark international also able to play in midfield.