Zinedine Zidane Reveals Winning La Liga Will Be 'Main Objective' for Real Madrid Next Season

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane insists that the club's focus will be on winning La Liga next season rather than another European title.

The Frenchman won three Champions League trophies in a row during his last spell in the dugout at the Santiago Bernabéu, helping to extend their lead as Europe's most successful team with their 11th,12th and 13th title - now six more than AC Milan.

But Zidane believes that Real Madrid have to turn their attention back to being successful in La Liga, having won just two league titles compared to Barcelona's seven over the last decade.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"We have won 33 league titles," Zidane said, quoted by Marca. "How many have Barcelona won? They've been doing well lately and you have to congratulate them and recognise this.

"But if we're talking about Madrid's figures, we have more league titles and I'm not saying this to defend myself, but because you've told me [Barcelona] are doing better in the league recently.

"We have to change this dynamic. I can tell you that we're going to try to start La Liga Santander in the best way possible next season. We have to make La Liga Santander our main objective next year."

Real Madrid are still the most successful team in La Liga's history, with 33 trophies to their name, but Barcelona are catching up and are now on the brink of lifting their 26th league title.

Real Madrid fans won't like the sound of that but it's is true. Cup football is short and teams don't face the same opposition to give an even test. — Gadeaux (@MoStVim) April 24, 2019

Los Blancos are currently 16 points behind Barcelona this season and they're fighting to confirm their place in next season's Champions League, but a win against Getafe on Thursday will make qualification all but a mathematical certainty.