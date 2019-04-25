Zinedine Zidane Reveals Winning La Liga Will Be 'Main Objective' for Real Madrid Next Season

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane insists that the club's focus will be on winning La Liga next season rather than another European title.

The Frenchman won three Champions League trophies in a row during his last spell in the dugout at the Santiago Bernabéu, helping to extend their lead as Europe's most successful team with their 11th,12th and 13th title - now six more than AC Milan.

But Zidane believes that Real Madrid have to turn their attention back to being successful in La Liga, having won just two league titles compared to Barcelona's seven over the last decade.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"We have won 33 league titles," Zidane said, quoted by Marca. "How many have Barcelona won? They've been doing well lately and you have to congratulate them and recognise this.

"But if we're talking about Madrid's figures, we have more league titles and I'm not saying this to defend myself, but because you've told me [Barcelona] are doing better in the league recently.

"We have to change this dynamic. I can tell you that we're going to try to start La Liga Santander in the best way possible next season. We have to make La Liga Santander our main objective next year."

Real Madrid are still the most successful team in La Liga's history, with 33 trophies to their name, but Barcelona are catching up and are now on the brink of lifting their 26th league title.

Los Blancos are currently 16 points behind Barcelona this season and they're fighting to confirm their place in next season's Champions League, but a win against Getafe on Thursday will make qualification all but a mathematical certainty.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message