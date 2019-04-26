Manchester United 'Expected' to Make Offer for Gareth Bale This Summer as Interest Emerges in China

By 90Min
April 26, 2019

Manchester United have not given up on signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, and will make a move for him this summer if Real continue to rebuff offers from China.

Bale has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and was widely expected to move last summer, but it didn't materialise. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Throughout this season, however, he has cut a frustrated figure at the Bernabeu, and the doubts surrounding his future only seem to be growing. As yet, however, there have been little in the way of concrete approaches to secure his signature, with Real's gigantic asking price seemingly putting off potential suitors. 

Spanish radio station Radio Estadio claimed on Twitter that there has been one offer from China, but that Real are holding out for a 'Premier offer' - though it is unclear there whether they mean 'Premier League' or just a sizeable one from anywhere. 

The situation is further muddied by reports that the club have told Bale he can choose where he goes next as a mark of respect for his contributions to the club since his move from Tottenham in 2013, but in any case, the Mirror say that United are holding out hope of finally landing him this summer. 

It probably is one that should be taken with a pinch of salt given the vast array of similar reports that have come to light over the last 12 months, but the claim is that 'insiders' say United higher-ups are not taking no for an answer.

The minute the season ends, seemingly, they will move to bring him to the club as part of a summer overhaul that is expected to see the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo shopped around to clear them off the wage bill

Alex Morton/GettyImages

If they are looking to build for the future under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then, it seems as if bringing in 29-year-old Bale for a stratospheric fee may not be the most conventional signing, but nonetheless, it is what the tabloids say will happen. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message