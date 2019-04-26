Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated his firm belief that star midfielder Paul Pogba will still be at the club next season, only stopping short of fully 'guaranteeing' that the French World Cup winner won't be leaving for the like of Real Madrid.

A report from Sky Sports earlier on Friday claimed that Real Madrid are 'confident' that they will sign both Pogba and Eden Hazard this summer. That came after a different report earlier in the week had claimed Pogba has informed teammates of his alleged intention to leave.

Pogba has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists for United so far this season, but a number of his performances, particularly those against Barcelona, Everton and Manchester City in the last three games alone, have been heavily criticised.

His attitude was slated by ex-United captain Roy Keane prior to Wednesday night's Manchester derby, while his inclusion in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year also sparked debate.

Yet Solskjaer has backed Pogba, 26, as someone who does want to be at United. And not only does he want to be there, the Norwegian claims he is 'determined to succeed' and is a 'leader'.

"You cannot guarantee anything in football, but yes I think Paul is going to be here [next season]. I assure you that he is now very determined to succeed at Manchester United," Solskjaer commented at a press conference ahead of the club's huge Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

"The standards he has set, scoring chances, creating goals, doing loads of work...

"It's media, it's supporters, it's everyone looking to Paul [and asking], 'Can you do better?' Paul has done fantastic for us. But he's a human being as well. We're all in the same, in that we want him to do well, but he's a leader in that dressing room and on the pitch for us.

"If I can guarantee, I would say, 'Yes, I can guarantee', but in life you can never. But he will be here, as far as I can answer [that question]."

Pogba is one of a whole host of United players linked with a move away from the club in recent days, with Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Romelu Lukaku all the subject of transfer rumours. Ander Herrera's proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain also looks to be close to completion after a slight bump in the road this week.