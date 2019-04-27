Burnley vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's Best Available Citizens Lineup

The reigning champions took a huge step towards lifting the Premier League trophy for the second season running as the eased past Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

That result leaves Pep Guardiola's side in the driving seat ahead of the final three rounds of fixtures, with Sunday's trip to Burnley arguably the sternest test remaining for the Citizens.

Should they claim all three points at Turf Moor then a home tie against Leicester and an away trip to Brighton are all that is left for City, as they sit one point and one place above nearest rivals Liverpool.

The Spaniard boasts a fully fit squad, barring the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, and with no other competitions left to play in until after the season, expect a strong side to feature for this match.

Here's a look at how Guardiola's could line up his side for the clash.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ederson (GK) - Despite an overwhelming sense that Alisson Becker would get the nod, Ederson claimed the goalkeeping spot in the PFA Team of the Season awards mainly due to his excellent all round ability with both his feet and hands.

Kyle Walker (RB) - It hasn't been the greatest season for Walker, even though he has featured 30 times in the Premier League for Guardiola this term. That in no way means he isn't an excellent full back, but one goal and one assist will be below the high standards the Yorkshireman sets himself.

Aymeric Laporte (CB) - When City broke their transfer record to sign Laporte in January 2018, his initial performances worried many that they may have spent wrong. However, the faith shown in him by his manager this season has payed dividends, with the Frenchman being outstanding week in week out and earning a spot in the PFA TOTY.

John Stones (CB) - Vincent Kompany is back in the frame to start on Sunday, however, Stones should get the nod after being left out of the win over United. The 24-year-old is better on the ball than the Belgian and the Citizens are likely to see plenty of it against Burnley.

Benjamin Mendy (LB) - Mendy has returned to match fitness after spending so long out through injury, and could usurp Zinchenko in the side for the weekend's game.

Midfielders

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Fernandinho (CM) - Will act as the wall in front of the City back line and aim to prevent the likes of Jeff Hendrick from making forward strides towards the box. The Brazilian was one of many City players to get the nod in the PFA TOTY.

Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - Having struggled to force his way into the starting XI during his previous seasons at the club, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has found game time more frequent in recent weeks, with more starts set to come in place of the injured De Bruyne.

David Silva (CM) - Back to fitness, it Silva will surely reprise his role in the midfield as he did at Old Trafford, despite Phil Foden netting his first league goal in the win over Tottenham. Silva is the man who really could find a nail in a haystack.

Forwards

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva (RW) - Finally got the recognition his consistently impressive performances deserved when he was named in the PFA TOTY. The Portuguese maestro has certainly looked a bargain for the £43m City spent on him

Sergio Aguero (ST) - Still in with a shout of winning the golden boot this year, Aguero joined the neverending list of City players to make the PFA TOTY, and is only one goal shy of reaching at least 20 goals for the fifth consecutive top-flight season.

Raheem Sterling (LW) - With 17 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this year, Sterling has improved even further on last season's performances, cementing his place one of the best in the league at this present moment. Oh yeah, and he too made the TOTY.