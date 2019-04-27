Burnley vs Manchester City: Sean Dyche's Best Available Clarets Lineup

The red side of Merseyside will be hoping Burnley can produce a similar shock as they did against Chelsea, when they host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Sean Dyche's men claimed a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge to help finally secure their top-flight status for another year, but face the daunting task of welcoming the champions to Turf Moor next.

City know victory will put them a huge step towards successive league titles but Burnley will have other ideas and look to spoil the party being full of confidence from their great result in the capital.

Burnley have a fully fit squad available for their home clash against Pep Guardiola's side, with Dyche unlikely to tinker greatly with his team ahead of the match.

Here's how the Clarets could line up against City for Sunday's showdown.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Tom Heaton (GK) - The 33-year-old is back in England contention after taking over the role from Joe Hart at the midway point of the season, and is likely to make his 17th consecutive start for the Clarets.

Matthew Lowton (RB) - Having been out of the team due to injury, Lowton has returned to start both of his side's last two matches, but will have his work cut out against the pace of Raheem Sterling on Sunday.

James Tarkowski (CB) - Marked his 100th appearance for the club in his side's draw against Chelsea, where the lumbering presence of Gonzalo Higuain will be replaced by the speed and guile of his countryman Sergio Aguero at Turf Moor.

Ben Mee (CB) - An ever-present in the league for Dyche's side, the centre half looks likely to continue that trend with his 36th league outing of the season.

Charlie Taylor (LB) - Similarly to Mee, Taylor has also played every game for the club in the league this season after struggling to make an impact last term, where he only featured 11 times.

Midfielders

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Jeff Hendrick (RM) - Despite being a central midfielder naturally, Hendrick has become a regular fixture out on the right hand side, giving the freedom to roam into the middle and play off of the front two. Scored the opening goal at Stamford Bridge with a well taken volley.

Jack Cork (CM) - One of the key components of this Burnley team, Cork looks to get on the ball as much as possible and find the strikers with his good range of passing.

Ashley Westwood (CM) - Westwood was voted as the Clarets' fans' player of the season due to his consistent performances in the heart of the midfield, has also chipped in with the most assists this season with seven in the league.

Dwight McNeil (LM) - The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the Premier League, showing superb composure and willingness to attack despite his young age. Has five assists and three goals from his 18 outings this season.

Forwards

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Chris Wood (ST) - The New Zealand international is the club's joint top scorer alongside his strike partner, constantly causing a threat in the air and more than capable of hitting the ball with fierce power.

Ashley Barnes (ST) - Barnes is alongside Wood being on 11 goals this season, with the Austrian already netting against Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and now Chelsea this season. Failing only to find the net against Liverpool and Sunday's opponents from the league's top six this term.