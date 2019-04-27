Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Sides Play Out Entertaining Stalemate

Crystal Palace and Everton played out a draw in an entertaining tie at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Everton missed several good chances to score, including two opportunities for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first ten minutes, before they hit the post twice in the second half with efforts from Bernard and Lucas Digne.

Palace struggled to keep the ball and had their counter-attacks repeatedly snuffed out by Everton defenders Kurt Zouma and Michael Keane. The Eagles had limited opportunities but did hit the side netting through Max Meyer and James McArthur.

The away side increased the pressure on the Palace goal in the second half but were denied as the Eagles made several crucial blocks, putting their bodies on the line to secure a valuable point.

Everton will be frustrated with their poor finishing that ultimately cost them the victory.

As Everton lay siege on the Crystal Palace goal, the home side doggedly held out for draw and had to rely on their defensive unit to gain a point.

This was shown in the 78th minute when Everton substitute Cenk Tosun received the ball in the area, swivelled and back-heeled the ball towards goal.

Palace goalkeeper Vincente Guaita reacted brilliantly and made an instinctive save from point-blank range to keep scores level.

Starting XI: Guaita (7); Wan-Bissaka (8)*, Kelly (6), Dann (6), van Aanholt (6); McArthur (6), Milovejevic (6), Kouyaté (6); Meyer (6); Benteke (6), Zaha (6).

Substitutes: Townsend (6).

STAR MAN - It was another excellent performance by young right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. While his counterpart Patrick van Aanholt struggled to deal with Seamus Coleman and Richarlison on the opposite flank, Wan-Bissaka displayed his excellent defensive qualities here.

It was a typically committed performance by the 21-year-old as he made several blocks, tackles and interceptions in the second half to thwart the Toffees.

While Palace have benefitted from the youngster's performances, showings like these will only increase the speculation linking him with a move away from the club to the biggest teams on the planet.

Everton came into this fixture with their confidence high following their 4-0 destruction of Manchester United and had two excellent chances to score early on through striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The first came in the seventh minute after Martin Kelly failed to deal with a goal kick from Jordan Pickford and Calvert-Lewin was clean through on goal but could only release a tame shot that was comfortably saved by Vincente Guaita.

The second came after Kelly played an errant pass across goal that was intercepted by Calvert-Lewin but the 22-year-old took too many touches and had his shot blocked by Palace defenders.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Pickford (6); Coleman (7), Keane (6), Zouma (7), Digne (6); Richarlison (7), Schneiderlin (6), Gueye (8)*, Sigurdsson (7), Bernard (7); Calvert-Lewin (5)

Substitutes: Tosun (6), Lookman (N/A), Walcott (N/A)

STAR MAN - Idrissa Gueye had an excellent game at the heart of Everton's midfield. He made several interceptions and broke up play as well dictating the game for the away side with his composed passing.

The Senegal international provided a solid platform for Everton's attackers to flourish while also helping his centre backs deal with the counter-attacking threat of the Wilfried Zaha.

Looking Ahead





Crystal Palace are back in action next Saturday, visiting Cardiff City before hosting Bournemouth on May 12.

Everton host Burnley next Friday before playing Tottenham Hotspur at their new stadium on May 12.