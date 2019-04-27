Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman made his first Premier League appearance this season against Southampton on Saturday.

Hyndman, 23, entered Saturday’s New Forest Derby to replace an injured Dan Gosling in the 53rd minute.

Born in Dallas, Hyndman started his career in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy with the Dallas Texans before moving on to joining FC Dallas in 2010. Hyndman joined the Fulham youth academy in 2011 and made his professional debut in 2014.

Hyndman signed a four-year deal with Bournemouth in 2016. He had loan stints in Scotland with the Rangers and Hibernian, giving him consistent playing time.

Seven of Hyndman's nine appearances for the Cherries have come in cup play.