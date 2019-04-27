Eric Bailly Set on Staying at Man Utd to Fight for First Team Spot Despite Interest From Lyon

By 90Min
April 27, 2019

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is determined to earn a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team next season and will snub transfer interest from abroad this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the last few weeks as he hasn't started a match for them since the start of February, making just two substitute appearances in the league during that time.

Bailly hasn't been part of a matchday squad with Manchester United for over a month, something which has seen him heavily linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon - the same club that Memphis Depay left Old Trafford to join.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

But the Manchester Evening News insist Bailly has no intention of leaving the club this summer, stressing that the centre back is 'committed' to breaking into Solskjaer's side in time for the start of next season.


The regional newspaper have been told Bailly wants to play as many games as possible during the remainder of his contract, as well as get another taste for silverware after winning the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Bailly's initial absence from Manchester United's squad was due to a concussion which he suffered on international duty in March, but he is now back to full fitness and still hasn't been selected by Solskjaer.


As well as attracting interest from Lyon, his time on the sidelines has seen Premier League rivals Arsenal linked with the defender as part of their defensive makeover at the end of the season.

Manager Unai Emery was impressed with Bailly during the Ivorian's spell at Villarreal, but it's believed Manchester United wouldn't entertain the idea of selling to a direct rival in the league.

