Liverpool 'Snub Offers' for Wonderkid Rhian Brewster Ahead of Potential Breakout Season

By 90Min
April 27, 2019

Liverpool will refuse to entertain offers for young striker Rhian Brewster, ahead of what the Reds hope will be his breakout season in 2019/20.

The 19-year-old rose to prominence in 2017 when he won the prestigious Golden Boot award as England went onto win the Under-17 World Cup in India - with a return of eight goals.

Unfortunately for Brewster he suffered ligament damage in his ankle in January 2018 whilst playing for Liverpool's Under-23's side, an injury which ruled him out for the remainder of that season. 


A knee injury then followed which sidelined Brewster for another extended period, but he has since returned to action. He even managed to bag a hat-trick as Liverpool's Under-23s side secured a comfortable 6-0 win over Leicester on Sunday. 


His impressive return to action has brought its fair share of transfer speculation with it, although Jurgen Klopp looks to have shut down any idea of the club selling him.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

According to Football Insider, the Reds have already snubbed approaches from both Premier League and overseas clubs for Brewster ahead of the summer transfer window, with Klopp said to be keen on promoting the striker into the senior team for next season.. 

He would likely be used primarily as a back up to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino next campaign. However, there would be plenty of opportunities for the striker to get some valuable game time, with Daniel Sturridge set to depart and Divock Origi's future up in the air.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In the meantime, Klopp will be hoping his men can finish their season off strongly with the race for the Premier League title really heating up on as well as the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona they have to look forward to.

      Modal message