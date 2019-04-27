Manchester United vs Chelsea: Maurizio Sarri's Best Available Blues Lineup

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United, with the race for the top four is still too close to call.

The Blues drew 2-2 at home to Burnley last time out, missing the chance to gain an advantage over Arsenal and this weekend's opponents, but qualifying for next season's Champions League remains in their hands with three games to go.

Maurizio Sarri suffered a blow on Monday when 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi ruptured his achilles, with key midfielder N'Golo Kante also coming off with a minor rib injury.

It remains to be seen whether Kante will be fit for Sunday, but defender Antonio Rudiger is back in contention after recovering from a knee injury. Here's how Chelsea could line up for Sunday's clash.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) - There wasn't much Kepa could do about either of Burnley's goals on Monday night, particularly Jeff Hendrick's volley from the edge of the area.

Cesar Azpilicueta (RB) - Grabbed an assist for Gonzalo Higuain against the Clarets with a clever back heel.

David Luiz (CB) - Luiz's first ever goal for Chelsea came against United back in 2011 - a superb half volley in a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger (CB) - Rudiger should return to the starting lineup in place of Andreas Christensen. The German opened the scoring in October's reverse fixture.

Emerson Palmieri (LB) - Emerson has started the last four Premier League games, as he looks to have displaced Marcos Alonso at left back.

Midfielders

Jorginho (DM) - Jorginho could be in for a tough afternoon on Sunday if Kante is unable to play, with United likely to target the Italian as so many teams have done this season to great effect.

Mateo Kovacic (CM) - Kovacic replaced Kante at half-time on Monday and had no real impact on the game - an all too familiar story with the Croatian.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (CM) - Blues fans will be hoping Loftus-Cheek can shake off a knock he picked up against Burnley, as he continues to shine as Chelsea's most productive midfielder.

Forwards

Pedro Rodriguez (RW) - Pedro hasn't started a league match this month but the 31-year-old bagged two goals and an assist when playing from the off in the Europa League against Slavia Prague.

Gonzalo Higuain (ST) - After six appearances without a goal, Higuain smashed one home against Burnley for his fourth of the season. However, the striker was visibly furious at being substituted for Olivier Giroud, throwing a bottle in frustration.

Eden Hazard (LW) - Hazard has scored five times against Man Utd - most recently from the spot in the 2018 FA Cup final.