Maurizio Sarri Insists Success of Chelsea Season Won't Be Defined by Champions League Qualification

Maurizio Sarri has insisted that the success of Chelsea's season will not hinge on Champions League qualification.

The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League with a one-point cushion as they head into their final two games of the domestic season, meaning qualification for Europe's elite competition remains in their hands.

Maurizio Sarri says on the incidents at the Burnley game that he has been fined for being outside his technical area. He adds that he went there for a good reason but he was out of the box so he has to pay. He has nothing else to say on the matter. #MUNCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 26, 2019

However, the race for the top four is likely to go down to the wire amid pressure from Arsenal and Manchester United. Asked whether missing out on the top four would be a failure, via Sky Sports, Sarri said ahead of Chelsea's crucial clash with United on Sunday: "No. No, we played a final.

"We lost the final on penalties. We are in the semi final in the Europa League. We are fighting for the top four. So the season, at the moment, is good.

"Of course we have two very, very strong targets: we want the top four in the Premier League and, at the moment, we want to go to the final of the Europa League.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"If we are able to get to the final, then we will want to win the final. And so I think the season is, at the moment, good. Of course, a very difficult season.

"We lost in the wrong way two or three matches, so the feeling, sometimes, is worse. I think for this reason because we lost two or three matches in the wrong way, in a very wrong way, without fighting.

"But if you look at the season, we are doing well, I think. Of course, it's only the first step. We need to improve more. We need to become competitive for the top. The first step, though, is good."