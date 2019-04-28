FC Nurnberg 1-1 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Serge Gnabry Saves Der FCB From Defeat

FC Nurnberg were close to completing one of the biggest surprises of the Bundesliga season, as they held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw, and were close to claiming a dramatic victory in stoppage time.

Matheus Pereira's curling 48th minute strike meant that Bayern Munich failed to capitalise on rivals Borussia Dortmund losing to Schalke the previous day, as the Bundesliga title race seems to be going down to the wire.

A poor clearance from Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich gave Pereira the opportunity to put the underdogs ahead, and despite the Bavarian's piling on the pressure, the home side did not look like surrendering their surprise lead.

That was until half-time substitute Serge Gnabry popped up with an equaliser in the 75th minute and set up a tense finish, with Bayern failing to break through Nurnberg's stern defensive line.

Tim Leibold had a golden opportunity to give the home side a dramatic victory in the 91st minute with a penalty kick, but he was thwarted by the post after beating the keeper.

Here's 90min's breakdown of the game.

FC Nurnberg





Player Ratings





Starting XI: Mathenia (7); Bauer (6), Muhl (7), Ewerton (7). Leibold (6); Pereira (7)*, Behrens (6), Erras(6), Kerk (7); Lowen (7), Ishak (6)

Substitutions: Tillmann (5), Margreitter (6), Ilicevic (5)

Bayern Munich





Key Talking Point





FC Nurnberg were awarded a late penalty for a challenge on Patrick Erras by Alphonso Davies but failed to capitalise on the opportunity to walk away with three points.

Davies, a second half replacement for James Rodriguez, caught one of Nurnberg's players with an elbow as he competed for the ball, and will have felt unfortunate to see the decision go against him. He clearly out-jumped the Nurnberg player, with his arm being used to leverage his jump and catching the player below him.

Luckily for the youngster, Leibold missed, meaning that Bayern came away with at least a point.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ulreich (5); Kimmich (6), Sule (6), Hummels (6), Alaba (6); Alcantara (7)*, Martinez (5); Muller (6), Goretzka (5), Coman (6); Lewandowski (6)





Substitutions: Gnabry (7), James (4), Davies (6)

Star Man





Thiago Alcantara was impressive in the middle of the park for Bayern Munich. He displayed his full range of passing, and was the main cog that tried to get the Munich machine rolling.

He consistently found the feet of his teammates and tried to get the ball forward whenever he could. The Spaniard was hampered by his teammates' poor control and the resolute defending of the Nurnberg defence. His performance highlighted what an important player he is for Niko Kovac, and why he is so highly regarded by his current and former coaches.

Looking Ahead

Bayern Munich face Hannover in their next match as they continue the hunt for another title, and Kovac's men will be confident of securing three points against the Bundesliga's bottom side. Bayern have a slim lead over second placed Borussia Dortmund, and will want maximum points from their remaining games to secure the title.