Roy Hodgson Says He Has 'No Power' to Veto Any Transfer Deals for Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that Wilfried Zaha's future at Selhurst Park is out of his hands.

The Ivory Coast international has collected nine goals and eight assists in the Premier League this year, helping the Eagles to successfully fight off relegation. However, he is rumoured to be heading towards the exit door, with his electric performances catching the eye of a number of elite clubs across Europe.

Zaha recently signed a long-term contract with the club and was described by Hodgson as being happy in south London. Despite those positive signs, the coach has now revealed he is powerless to stop his star man leaving Palace in the upcoming transfer window.

When asked by the Mirror whether he could prevent Zaha's head from being turned by offers elsewhere, Hodgson stated: "I'm not ruling out the fact that something like that could come up when we sit down - it would be wrong to do that.





"The point is that no one at the club has really got any interest in selling Wilf Zaha, so we're rather hoping that we won't get those offers. But I'm realistic and it would be a club issue.





"If the bids don't come to me any more, the bids come through the chairman himself [Steve Parish] or through [sporting director] Doug Freedman, if one day they call me in and say 'Look, this is the situation' - it shall be in their hands basically. I don't have the power to veto any decisions of that nature," he continued.

Hodgson went to explain why the 26-year-old could be tempted away from his boyhood team: "I think if you're in the Premier League and, at the moment, you find yourself sitting in 11th position, I'd like to think all of the players would be able to say they'd like to play in the Champions League.





"Maybe even with Crystal Palace because we're a good way away from it but it's not an impossible dream. And if you're a good player in the Premier League you know there's always going to be a lot of people looking at you, possibly coveting you.

Proud of the team performance today and happy for the @CPFC fans who have been incredible all season. Safety secured ✅ #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/djb56BhO0Q — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 21, 2019

"But the bottom line with Wilf is that he signed a long-term contract at the end of last season, he was well rewarded for that, he made it clear that his heart is with Crystal Palace and so we've got to make certain and hope that is the case and that we will keep him for the years to come."