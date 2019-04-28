Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard says he has agreed personal terms to join Borussia Dortmund, with a deal being negotiated between the two clubs.

The Belgium international failed to make the grade in the Premier League at Chelsea, where he featured alongside his brother Eden, but has established a fine reputation in the Bundesliga with Monchengladbach as one of the most sought after attackers in Europe.

Hazard has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent times, with Liverpool rumored to hold an interest. However, as quoted by Ronan Murphy, the 26-year-old told VTM NIEUWS: "I have a personal agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

"I have talked to them. It's now between the clubs. It takes time. They are in talks."

Though there is no mention of the potential transfer fee as yet, Hazard is likely to command a considerable figure should he complete the switch from Monchengladbach to their Bundesliga rivals.

The Belgian has scored nine goals and contributed ten assists in 30 league appearances for Dieter Hecking's side this term, and has become one of the shining lights of the German top flight.

Should Hazard complete his expected move to Dortmund, he would compete with the likes of Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Jadon Sancho for a place in Lucien Favre's side.

Die Borussen are in the midst of a title race with champions Bayern Munich which looks set to go down to the wire, but the club took a big stumble on Saturday after losing to Schalke in the Revierderby.