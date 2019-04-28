Thorgan Hazard Says He Has Agreed Personal Terms to Join Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard says he has agreed personal terms to join Borussia Dortmund, with a deal being negotiated between the two clubs.

By 90Min
April 28, 2019

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard says he has agreed personal terms to join Borussia Dortmund, with a deal being negotiated between the two clubs.

The Belgium international failed to make the grade in the Premier League at Chelsea, where he featured alongside his brother Eden, but has established a fine reputation in the Bundesliga with Monchengladbach as one of the most sought after attackers in Europe.

Hazard has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent times, with Liverpool rumored to hold an interest. However, as quoted by Ronan Murphy, the 26-year-old told VTM NIEUWS: "I have a personal agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

"I have talked to them. It's now between the clubs. It takes time. They are in talks."

Though there is no mention of the potential transfer fee as yet, Hazard is likely to command a considerable figure should he complete the switch from Monchengladbach to their Bundesliga rivals.

The Belgian has scored nine goals and contributed ten assists in 30 league appearances for Dieter Hecking's side this term, and has become one of the shining lights of the German top flight.

Should Hazard complete his expected move to Dortmund, he would compete with the likes of Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Jadon Sancho for a place in Lucien Favre's side.

Die Borussen are in the midst of a title race with champions Bayern Munich which looks set to go down to the wire, but the club took a big stumble on Saturday after losing to Schalke in the Revierderby. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message