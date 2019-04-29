Atletico Madrid Set to Allow Flop Signing Diego Costa to Leave Club This Summer

Atletico Madrid club officials are hoping to sell Diego Costa this summer, despite manager Diego Simeone's desire to keep hold of the forward.

The Spaniard has endured a frustrating second stint with Los Rojiblancos since his transfer from the Blues in 2017, and is now at the centre of controversy following a lengthy ban for confronting an official during Atleti's defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Despite Diego Simeone's wishes to keep the 30-year old, it seems that the club representatives are now fed up with Costa's ill-discipline.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the club are keen to sell Costa as soon as possible.

Having been sent off during their loss to Barcelona at the beginning of April for insulting a referee, Costa was punished with an eight match ban.

After re-signing for Atletico Madrid following a successful few seasons with Premier League giants Chelsea, the Spaniard was hoping to re-find his best form at Los Rojiblancos.

In his first campaign back with Atletico, the Spaniard scored just three goals in 15 league appearances.

Having spent an astronomical €59m to sign Costa from Chelsea, the Spanish club will likely make a hefty loss if they were to sell the forward this summer.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

In addition to this, with Simeone wanting to keep the striker for his squad next year, the actions of the club could cause friction between management, staff, and players.