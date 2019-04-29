Kevin Friend to Referee 2019 FA Cup Final Between Manchester City and Watford

The officials have been appointed for next month's FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford, with Kevin Friend taking charge as the man in the middle for the first time.

The 47-year-old has previously taken charge of the 2012 Community Shield and the 2013 League Cup final, and will be joined by assistant referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Matthew Wilkes, and fourth official Graham Scott, with Andre Marriner taking charge of VAR.

“As a referee, the FA Cup Final is the pinnacle of your career," said Friend, as per the FA statement announcing his appointment.

See you at @wembleystadium, Kevin Friend!https://t.co/pchQK0Xauz — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 29, 2019

"When you start out you never dream that you’re going to get the chance to take charge of a cup final, so to get the call this year is just fantastic.

“Every referee has goals and targets. There are certain games you want to be a part of and the FA Cup Final is definitely on that list. No matter what game it is, no referee can do it all on their own – it’s all about the team.

"This is a huge honour for us all and I’m really looking forward to it.”

While the fate of the Premier League is not yet confirmed, it's highly possible Manchester City will be looking to seal a historic domestic treble, as Pep Guardiola's men sit a point clear at the top of the league with two fixtures remaining having already won the Carabao Cup.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Watford, meanwhile, overcame a two goal deficit to defeat Wolves and reach the Wembley showcase, and will be looking to win their first ever FA Cup. They finished as runners up just once in 1984, losing out to Everton by two goals to nil.