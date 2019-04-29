Mohamed Salah's Spectacular Second Season With Liverpool Sees Him Earn £2.5m Bonus

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is set to earn a huge financial bonus for his performances this season, as his goal and assist tally for the second successive season has seen a clause in his contract activated to earn him an extra £2.5m.

The Egyptian has enjoyed a successful second season at Anfield, putting to bed the pre-season doubts that his remarkable 2017/18 season was a one-off.

As reported by Football Insider, Salah's weekly wage of £125,000 will increase by around £50,000, after the forward reached the milestone of 35 goals and assists in all competitions for the second successive campaign.

The clause was included in his contract upon signing from Serie A side AS Roma in 2017 but even Salah must have been surprised to have activated this clause in his second year at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah has scored more goals (69) across all competitions after 100 games for Liverpool than any other player in the club’s history.



Nice. pic.twitter.com/fdJfuHhLUH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 26, 2019

Last season, Salah broke a number of records on his way to a historic 44 goals and 16 assists in 52 matches. He became the Premier League's all-time highest goalscorer for a single 38-game season and broke Fernando Torres' record for the most goals in a debut season at Liverpool, as he picked up the Men's PFA Player of the Year award.

In spite of his doubters, the 26-year-old continued in the same vein this campaign, with 25 goals and 13 assists in 48 matches so far. With just two games remaining, the former Chelsea man currently tops the Premier League scoring charts with 21 goals to his name.

He had directly contributed to 35 goals by February in his first season. This time around, Salah had to wait until April to do so, securing the £2.5m bonus in controversial style by winning a penalty against Cardiff City in a 2-0 win.

Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock described it as a '9.9 dive' but that will hardly matter to the Reds winger, who will be diving straight into a pool of cash with the improved contract which runs until 2023.

Next up for Salah and Liverpool is a trip to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.