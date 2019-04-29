Tom Davies Signs New Four Year Contract to Keep Him at Everton Until 2023

Everton midfielder Tom Davies has signed a new contract with the club to keep him at Goodison Park until 2023.

The England under-21 international has been with the Toffees since the age of 11, going on to become their youngest ever captain when he donned the armband in a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Rotherham United last August. He has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Marco Silva's side this campaign, 24 less than last term after the arrival of the highly-rated Andre Gomes in the summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The 20-year-old was adamant that he was at the right club to continue his development and told evertontv how pleased he was after signing the contract extension. He said: "I am made up to sign a new deal. It is all I have ever wanted since I was a kid and I am so happy.





"I feel the club has faith in me and they’ve shown that by giving me this contract. I’m progressing all the time and this is the place where I feel I can develop. It is where I want to be.





"I’ve had some big moments here and I want to produce more of them and show everyone how good I am," Davies went on. "My ambition has always been to win something here. I would love that and I know all the other lads would love it, too."

Everton coach Marco Silva was equally satisfied with the successful negotiations, stating: "He’s had some very good moments this season, captaining the team and taking big responsibility on his shoulders.

"Even when he has not played because the competition is really tough, he has shown his desire in the way he works always. He’s a player from our academy, he loves our club and he will be a really important player in the years to come," the Portuguese explained.