Arsenal & Tottenham Set for Transfer Battle Over Leicester Loan Star Youri Tielemans

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will compete for the signature of on-loan Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian joined the Foxes on loan from Ligue 1 side Monaco in January and has delivered a string of excellent performances.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Tielemans joined Leicester in January as part of a deal that took Foxes midfielder Adrien Silva to Monaco but he is yet to make a decision on his future. Now, according to a report from The Daily Star, both Arsenal and Tottenham will look to sign the £40m-rated Belgian in the summer, with Manchester United also keeping a close eye on developments.

The 21-year-old put in another excellent performance on Sunday, opening the scoring against the Gunners in a 3-0 win for Leicester.

Tielemans has scored three goals and provided five assists in just 11 Premier League appearances.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

He started his career at Belgian side Anderlecht where he spent four seasons, making 185 appearances, scoring 35 goals. His performances caused many of Europe's top clubs to take an interest in him and he moved to Monaco in 2017 but struggled to make an impact at the Ligue 1 side.

Tielemans is also a regular on the international stage and has 21 caps for Belgium to his name, and made four appearances during the 2018 World Cup.