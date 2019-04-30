Rafa Benítez Poised to Reward Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey With Start Against Former Club Liverpool

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benítez looks set to give Jonjo Shelvey his second consecutive start in the Premier League when the Magpies host title-chasing Liverpool on Saturday.

Shelvey has had limited opportunities in recent months but started against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex last Saturday.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Shelvey's appearance against Brighton was his first start in the Premier League since Newcastle's 1-0 win over Watford in November.





A combination of injuries and a loss of form have led to the 27-year-old falling behind Mohamed Diame, Isaac Hayden and Ki-Sung Yeung in the pecking order at Newcastle. Despite his lack of recent game time, Shelvey was named captain against Brighton and put in an impressive performance against The Seagulls which drew praise from his manager.

"He was a little bit tired at the end, you could see we needed fresh legs in the middle. But he did well," he told The Chronicle.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"During the first half he was doing really well because he can pass it really well because we were passing it all the time," he added.

Following the game against Brighton, Shelvey told The Chronicle that the rumours of a rift between himself and Benítez were false.

"People say I have had rows with Rafa and things like that," Shelvey said. "It couldn't be further from the truth. People can talk all they want. I am not one to listen to what people say."

Newcastle currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League. Following their game against Liverpool they pay a visit to relegated Fulham on May 12, their last game of the season.