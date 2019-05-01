Ayoze Perez Claims He 'Will Make Sure' to Be Fit for Newcastle's Clash Against Liverpool

By 90Min
May 01, 2019

Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez has provided a positive fitness update ahead of the Magpies' clash with title-chasing Liverpool on Saturday night.

The forward was forced off the pitch early on during Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Brighton on the weekend, however he has revealed that despite picking up a painful injury he will kick on and do all he can to start against the Merseyside club.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Having netted the opener against the Seagulls, the Spaniard seemed to be in some discomfort before being substituted by manager Rafa Benitez.

Netting an impressive eight goals in ten games for Newcastle, Perez has been quoted by the Daily Star as saying that he wants to end the season positively and move on from the recent injury. 

The 25-year old said: “It is a massive test because they are a top side who are doing really well but they are coming to our home.

“We have done well at our stadium and we have to take advantage.

“Hopefully we can do something good for ourselves and our fans and finish on a high.”

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Newcastle are undefeated in their last three Premier League games and will be determined to cause an upset against Liverpool on Saturday. 

Commenting upon his own injury and determination to be involved, Perez added: “I tried to carry on as long as possible but I realised I had to go off because I could not sprint any more.

“It is sore but I will make sure I am fit for the next one.”

As the anticipation for the weekend's clash continues to builds, Perez could be a key figure for the Magpies if they want to get a result against Jurgen Klopp's in-form team.

