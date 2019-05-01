Barcelona Legend Xavi Warns of Threat Posed by Liverpool's Sadio Mane Ahead of Camp Nou Showdown

Legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi has warned his former club of the threat Liverpool forward Sadio Mane may pose during the first leg of their semi-final Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Mane's ability to score goals and provide assists has served him extremely well in the Premier League during the 2018/19 season, bagging 20 goals to add to his already impressive career tally.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Xavi - who won the prestigious tournament with Barcelona four times in his career - insists the Senegalese attacker will be a handful during the clash, comparing him to Reds teammate and last seasons' PFA Player of the Season, Mohamed Salah, before stating that left-back Jordi Alba will have a difficult evening.





Speaking to the Mirror, Xavi said: "Alba has so much experience in big games for both Barcelona and Spain and he is going to need to use all of that experience to keep Mane quiet.





"He has been playing at the same level as Salah this season – and his pace and his goal scoring ability make him so dangerous."





As well as the pace Xavi complements Mane on, the forward will have a subtle height advantage over his opposite man, something that could see him pose a threat when trying to provide scoring opportunities for Salah and the rest of Liverpool's forward line.

🇪🇸 🏟 Liverpool players currently taking in the Camp Nou surroundings.



Klopp and Sadio Mane press conference coming up in 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Df6lwwlb3e — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 30, 2019

In spite of Mane's impressive form and ability, Alba has appeared for seven seasons for Barcelona - and has also won a Champions League with the La Liga club - and will be looking to apply this experience come Wednesday night.