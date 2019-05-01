Barcelona hosts Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, May 1 at Camp Nou, with first kick set for 3 p.m. ET.

Liverpool will look to make the final again after losing last season's title match to Real Madrid. Liverpool is still fighting with Manchester City for a Premier League title, as well. The Reds moved past Porto in the Champions League quarterfinals, coasting to a 6-1 aggregate victory.

Barcelona figures to provide much stronger resistance. The club, which earned its 26th La Liga title Saturday, is seeking its first title since 2015 and its fifth of the Lionel Messi era. Barcelona advanced to the Champions League semifinals after moving past Manchester United on a 4-0 aggregate. Messi has 24 career goals against English teams, but none have come against Liverpool, which he'll look to change on Wednesday.

The clubs meet at Anfield on May 6 for the second leg that will determine which one makes the June 1 final in Madrid against either Ajax or Tottenham.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes, Univision, TNT

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.