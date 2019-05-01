Two of Europe's heavyweights go head-to-head as Barcelona hosts Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

The two are among the most successful clubs on the continent, with both having won five European titles in their history and finishing as runners-up on three occasions. Barcelona will feel good about getting a head start, with the club on a six-year unbeaten streak at Camp Nou in European competition. That will matter little to Liverpool, though, a club that has shown an ability to win away from Anfield. Balanced from front to back between the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, Liverpool will pose the biggest challenge yet to Barcelona in the competition.

Barça, meanwhile, is fresh off being crowned La Liga champion again and is paced by all-time great Lionel Messi, who will look to add Liverpool to his list of English victims, having scored 24 goals against the other five clubs in the Premier League's "Big Six." The match also marks the first against Liverpool for former LFC stars Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, who will look to burn their old club with a ticket to the Champions League final on the line.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both sides:

¡EL XI TITULAR DEL FC BARCELONA! pic.twitter.com/WCAhdNOVDb — Radio Barça (@RadioFCB) May 1, 2019

The winner will face either Ajax or Tottenham in the Champions League final. Ajax carries a 1-0 lead over Tottenham into the home leg after securing victory in London on Tuesday.