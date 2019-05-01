Bernardo Silva Responds to Transfer Rumours Linking Him With Manchester City Exit

By 90Min
May 01, 2019

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has insisted that he is 'very happy' with life at the Etihad, despite speculation linking him with a potential move to Barcelona.

The Portuguese midfielder has enjoyed an impressive campaign this year with 13 goals and 12 assists, and saw his performances rewarded with a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

His form has led to reports in recent weeks that Barcelona could make a move for the 24-year-old at the end of the season, but Silva was quick to play down those rumours.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record, the former AS Monaco star said: "I do not think about it.

"I just renewed my contract with Manchester City, and after this season I have another three years of contract. I am very happy in Manchester."

Despite inching ever closer to retaining their Premier League title ahead of rivals Liverpool, Silva admitted that the side's Champions League quarter-final exit to Tottenham left a bitter taste due to the circumstances.

He added: "It was a great disappointment. We left the quarter-finals of the Champions League against a team we knew very well. In the second leg we had a few moments on and off the tie with the VAR issue.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"We have to finish the season in the best way and win the titles that are missing. In the next season we will try again to win the Champions League.

"Just rely on us... missing two games. Let's give our best. We know what is at stake, the pressure is great, but we are used to that sort of thing."

