Champions League: How Much Ajax Paid for Their Starting XI & How Much They Are Worth Today

Ajax ensured their Champions League dream continued on Tuesday night as they earned a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur to give them one foot in the final.

De Godenzonen have continued to astound, outplaying some huge opponents despite being forced to operate on a tighter budget than most of their competition.

Here's how much they paid for each member of the starting lineup against Spurs, and how much they could be worth in today's market.

GK - Andre Onana

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Cost: €150,000

From: Barcelona

When: July 2015





After finding his way from Cameroon to Barcelona thanks to his links with legendary forward Samuel Eto'o, Onana failed to make an appearance for the Blaugrana before his contract expired in 2015.

Having impressed against Ajax in the UEFA Youth League, the Eredivisie moved to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January, and he eventually joined the club the following summer, with Ajax paying a small compensation fee.

Onana has previously been linked with a £30m move to the likes of Spurs, Barcelona or Arsenal, but that value will certainly have risen after he signed a new contract in March.

Potential value: £45m

RB - Joel Veltman

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Cost: Free

From: Ajax youth academy





Joel Veltman has been part of the furniture at Ajax since 2001, and rose up through the various ranks in the club's academy before making his first-team debut in August 2012.

This season, he fought back from a serious cruciate ligament injury to make his way back to the team, and he has not missed a step, helping his side overcome Real Madrid, Juventus and Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with Veltman in the past, but his worth to Ajax will be increasing every week as he proves his fitness.

Potential value: £15m

CB - Matthijs de Ligt

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Cost: Free

From: Ajax youth academy





Ajax's academy has a great reputation for producing some stunning young talent, the latest of which is 19-year-old Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman joined the club as a nine-year-old, and quickly went on to prove himself in the team's youth sides before making his senior debut in September 2016, and he has not looked back since.

Name any elite European side, and they probably want him. Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City are just three teams who could spark a bidding war this summer, as De Ligt's value soars through the roof.

Potential value: £80m

CB - Daley Blind

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Cost: €16m

From: Manchester United

When: July 2018





Ajax spending heavily on a player seems an almost alien concept, but it's safe to say that luring Daley Blind back to the Netherlands was a masterstroke in 2018.





After years as little more than a useful squad player with Manchester United, Blind secured a €16m move to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, where he has formed a perfect partnership with De Ligt, offering his experience to the youngster.

Now 29, Blind's value is unlikely to rise in the future, but he could still command a sizeable fee if Ajax opted to part ways with him soon.

Potential value: £20m

LB - Nicolas Tagliafico

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Cost: €4.5m

From: Independiente

When: January 2018





After years of impressing in his native Argentina, Nicolas Tagliafico made the move to Europe when he joined Ajax in January 2018 for the modest fee of €4.5m.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an excellent spell in the Eredivisie, earning himself a regular place in the Argentina starting lineup, including at last summer's World Cup.

Real Madrid and Arsenal are often touted as potential suitors for Tagliafico and, given how much full-backs are worth these days, they would have to spend big to sign him.

Potential value: £30m

CM - Lasse Schone

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Cost: Free

From: NEC Nijmegen

When: July 2012





Danish midfielder Lasse Schone has spent his entire senior career playing in the Netherlands, and eventually made his way to Ajax in the summer of 2012 as his contract expired with NEC Nijmegen.

He instantly became a vital part of Ajax's side, offering plenty of goals and assists from deep, but also bringing his vast wealth of experience to a side which often features a handful of teenagers.

At 32, the chance for Schone to secure a big-money move abroad has likely passed, but he could be a smart bargain buy for any side if Ajax let him go.

Potential value: £5m

CM - Frenkie de Jong

David Ramos/GettyImages

Cost: €1

From: Willem II

When: August 2015





Yes, you read that right. Ajax paid just €1 to lure Frenkie de Jong away from Willem II in 2015. However, the deal also included a 10% cut of any future transfer fee, meaning they stand to make at least €7.5m this summer.

The Dutchman enjoyed another typically excellent outing against Spurs, showing his composure and creativity to keep up Ajax's relentless attacking fluidity.

After agreeing a €75m switch to Barcelona in the summer, don't expect to see De Jong moving anywhere else any time soon.

Potential value: £67.5m

RM - Hakim Ziyech

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Cost: €11m

From: Twente

When: August 2016





For Ajax to shell out €11m, they had to have been certain of what they were getting with Hakim Ziyech in 2016. Fortunately, time as proven them absolutely right.

The Morocco international, who was born in the Netherlands, has been one of the Eredivisie's top performers in recent years, and he has now been given the chance to prove himself on Europe's biggest stage.

Ziyech is another of those who has been linked with a blockbuster move elsewhere. Midfielders who can both score and create goals are always expensive, so don't expect Ajax to give him up for pocket change.

Potential value: £50m

AM - Donny van de Beek

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Cost: Free

From: Ajax youth academy





After joining Ajax's academy in 2008, Donny van de Beek was another of those to play a starring role for the youth sides, before making the jump to the first team in November 2015.

Often going unnoticed amongst Ajax's exciting talents, Van de Beek ensured he dominated the headlines after grabbing the goal against Spurs, on one of his trademark bursts forward.

The 22-year-old has been linked with both Spurs and Arsenal, as well as AC Milan, and he will certainly not come cheap.

Potential value: £45m

LM - David Neres

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Cost: €12m

From: Sao Paulo

When: January 2017





Once compared to Neymar, Ajax had to spend heavily to bring a young David Neres to the club in 2017, parting with €12m to sign him in a deal which sporting director Marc Overmars, in an interview with Voetbal International, declared was "too expensive" at the time.

After a rocky start to life in the Netherlands, Neres eventually established himself as a vital part of Ajax's side, so much so that they turned down a €43m offer from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande in January 2019.

The 22-year-old offers goals, assists and flair, and that will attract mammoth offers from any elite side, perhaps worth even more than Guangzhou's bid.

Potential value: £50m

ST - Dusan Tadic

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Cost: €11.4m

From: Southampton

When: June 2018

Ajax's decision to spend €11.4m on Southampton's Dusan Tadic last summer was met with plenty of raised eyebrows. The Serb, who turned 30 in November, had endured a few inconsistent seasons with the Saints, but clearly Ajax were not worried.

Since the move, Tadic has racked up 34 goals and 21 assists in all competitions, and it is his movement which allows Ajax to play in the manner they do.

His age will limit his transfer value, but strikers who can contribute to over 50 goals per season are hard to find.

Potential value: £25m

Total cost of starting XI: €55.05m (around £47.3m)





Total potential value of starting XI: £432.5m