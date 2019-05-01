Diego Godin Prepares for Atletico Madrid Farewell as Summer Exit Beckons for Club Captain

33-year old Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin is set to depart the club this summer and is expected to make his final appearance for Los Rojiblancos against Sevilla on 12 May.

The Uruguayan defender's contract expires at the end of the season, and he will bid farewell to the Atletico Madrid faithful during their last league home game of the 2018/19 season.

A veteran defender for the La Liga side - who currently sit second in the table - Godin has been at the heart of Atletico's defence for the past nine seasons, earning himself over 250 appearances for his side during an illustrious career.

Reports in Mail Online have reported that as Godin's contract at the club is ending in the summer, he'll be looking towards new challenges beyond the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

With a number of clubs already reaching for their cheque books to sign him, Inter are rumoured to be his destination of choice as they prepare to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2019/20 Serie A campaign.

The former Villarreal man, who also captains the Uruguay international side, will offer rich experience to whoever picks up his signature having won both a La Liga title and a Copa Del Rey during his time at the club.

Although manager Diego Simeone will also have to prepare his side for their last league game against Levante on 19 May, the emphasis for the club and fans will be to provide their experienced defender with a fitting tribute before his departure next month.