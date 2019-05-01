Eddie Howe Hints at New Bournemouth Contract for Veteran 'Keeper Artur Boruc After First Team Return

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has suggested goalkeeper Artur Boruc could remain at the Liberty Stadium, despite his current deal expiring this summer.

Asmir Begovic was signed from Chelsea for £10m in 2017 as the long-term replacement for 39-year-old Boruc. The Bosnian played every minute between the sticks during his first season with the Cherries and began this campaign in similar fashion. However, a downturn in form saw Begovic axed, with his Polish counterpart being given an opportunity by Howe instead.

Boruc returned to the side in January for the Premier League home fixture with West Ham United, keeping a clean sheet during a 2-0 victory. He was also impressive in the defeat by Fulham two weekends ago, pulling off a couple of immaculate stops to deny the Cottagers.

Asked by the Daily Echo whether the veteran could still be with Bournemouth next year, Howe said: "Absolutely. I think Artur’s shown that he’s got a lot more to give. I’ve been really impressed with Artur.

"He’s trained really well behind the scenes. He’s worked incredibly hard at his game. At his age, to go a long time without playing to then suddenly be thrust into action, if you’re not looking and doing what you need to do then there’s no way you can perform.

"He’s come in and done that really well," Howe continued. "[Against Fulham] I thought he was very good. He made a couple of really good saves for us, so long may that continue.

Though the Pole conceded three times in Saturday's draw away at Southampton, he was faultless on each occasion. The match at St. Mary's was his 12th top-flight appearance of the year, Boruc evidently having cemented his place in the coach's starting lineup.