FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Jan Oblak, Nabil Fekir & Andrew Robertson Lead the Way in TOTW 33

Team of the Year may be just around the corner on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, but fans have a new Team of the Week to whet their appetites in anticipation for the big event.

It's crunch time around the world, with many seasons coming to an end in the near future. Teams need their best players to perform, and TOTW 33 sets out to reward this week's top performers.

Whilst there are some cards which won't exactly set the world on fire, there are plenty which will certainly pique the interest of fans across the globe.

Here's a breakdown of some of the top cards in TOTW 33.

Jan Oblak (92)

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

With Atletico Madrid's forward line not firing on all cylinders, it was down to Jan Oblak to save his side in their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid. The 26-year-old was in astonishing form, pulling off a handful of superb saves to deny the likes of Sergi Guardiola, Miguel de la Fuente and Oscar Plano.

Not only was he rewarded with the win, but he has now picked up a 92-rated in-form, which boasts 90 diving, 91 reflexes and 92 positioning. He is now the highest-rated goalkeeping option in La Liga, so expect to see him in plenty of sides going forward.

Nabil Fekir (88)

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

When Lyon travelled to Bordeaux, the two sides put on a real show, but it was the visitors who came away with a 3-2 win, largely thanks to Nabil Fekir. The Frenchman did not get on the score sheet, but registered two assists, including Moussa Dembele's 85th-minute winner.

He has had plenty of special cards this year, the latest of which is an 88-rated in-form. With 92 dribbling, 88 passing and 87 shooting, Fekir certainly could be a great addition to any side as the season comes to a close.

Andrew Robertson (88)

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

If you haven't noticed, Andrew Robertson is pretty good at crosses. The Liverpool star bagged another two assists in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town, taking his tally for the year to 11 - the record for a defender in one season. Leighton Baines and Andy Hinchcliffe have both managed 11 too, but Robertson has two more games to make the record his own.

His latest FIFA card is now an 88 overall, and it will be very popular amongst players who have adored his previous versions. He now has 89 pace, 87 defending and 85 passing, so fans will be able to replicate his sublime crossing on the virtual pitch.

Honourable Mentions

There are plenty of high-rated options this week, with Benfica's Pizzi, Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri and Torino's Armando Izzo all picking up 86-rated in-forms. They may not be the most popular cards amongst fans, but they could all represent some useful options for upcoming Squad Building Challenges.

Outside of these cards, the most intriguing option will likely be Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, who now has an 82-rated card with 91 pace. Special versions of Wilson have been lethal in previous games, and players will likely have to settle for this as he is now not eligible for a Most Consistent Team of the Season card.