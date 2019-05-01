Gaetan Bong Signs New One-Year Deal With Brighton & Hove Albion

By 90Min
May 01, 2019

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong has signed a new one-year contract extension with the Premier League side, keeping him on the south coast until June 2020. 

Bong, whose contract was set to expire this summer, has been with the Seagulls since joining from Wigan on a free transfer in July 2015. 

He has gone on to make 95 appearances across competitions for Chris Hughton's side, with 47 of those coming in the Premier League following the club's promotion from the Championship in 2017. 

The club revealed the new deal on their official website, declaring: "Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong has signed a new one-year deal at the club, running until June 2020."

Upon the announcement, his manager Hughton affirmed: “Gaetan has been part of the squad for the majority of my time here, and he’s proven to be an important player for us in both the Championship and Premier League.

“He gives everything on the field and sets a great example. His professionalism in training every day is commendable, and he thoroughly deserves his new deal.”

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The Cameroonian, who had previously retired from international duty before returning to the fold last year to take part in Les Lions Indomptables' Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, has played 24 times for Brighton this term, contributing to four of the seven clean sheets the team has picked up in the league so far. 

His last appearance came in the 0-0 stalemate with Wolves, and he will be hoping to help the club secure their Premier League status in their final two clashes of the campaign against Arsenal and Manchester City.

