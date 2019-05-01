Gus Poyet Hits Out at Dele Alli for Concentrating on Instagram Instead of Football

Former Tottenham player and Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has hit out at Spurs midfielder Dele Alli for concentrating more on Instagram and his clothing brand than football, after his side's Champions League first leg loss to Ajax.

Spurs lost the home leg 1-0, after Donny van de Beek netted inside the first 15 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and with both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min absent, the onus was on Alli to lead the team in the final third.

However, speaking on talkSPORT with Alan Brazil on Wednesday, Poyet proclaimed his disappointment in the Englishman, before positing that he needs to concentrate more on his football.

“Everyone was expecting a lot from him, especially without Son," the 51-year-old said. “I was one of the biggest critics of Dele Alli, because I think he’s got so much quality.

“Obviously in our time, we didn’t have all these sponsors, Instagram, the clothing brands and other things, but now there are many things that can take you away from football. I was one of the ones who said two or three years ago that I would love him just to concentrate on football, because he can become one of the best ever at Tottenham."

The Uruguayan, whose last coaching job came at Bordeaux last year, then turned his attention to Manchester United's Paul Pogba, who he deemed similarly distracted to Dele. He explained: “Another one is Paul Pogba. Physically, technically, he’s got everything, but unfortunately for some reason there’s always a question mark over him.”

Despite this yer da-ish critique, Alli was still Spurs' greatest threat on the night statistically, launching three shots at goal, the joint-highest of anyone on the pitch, one of which was on target - the most of any Lilywhites player.

Despite that loss, the Premier League side still retain a slim chance of reaching the Champions League final for the first time in their history when they take on the Eredivisie side in the reverse fixture on May 8th at the Amsterdam Arena.

