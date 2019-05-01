Iker Casillas Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack During FC Porto Training Session

By 90Min
May 01, 2019

Real Madrid legend and Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been hospitalised after suffering a suspected heart attack during training.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper was reportedly rushed to hospital with chest pains, with doctors subsequently confirming to Portuguese broadcaster TVI that the three-time Champions League winner and 2010 World Cup winner had undergone surgery at the Hospital CUF in Porto.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Casillas is understood to have undergone a cardiac catheterization procedure, and it's claimed that the legendary Spanish goalkeeper has already regained consciousness - with Porto themselves adding that he was "doing well" and in a stable condition.

It is still early days and remains to be seen if or how his career might be affected, though the news will come as a major shock to the footballing world - with Casillas still playing an important role for his club this season.

Casillas famously spent 25 years with Real Madrid after joining the club's youth ranks in 1990 and had emerged as a first team regular by the age of 18.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In 2000, he became the youngest goalkeeper to play in and win the Champions League final, adding further European crowns in 2002 and 2014, as well as five La Liga titles.

In total, Casillas played 725 games for Real prior to his 2015 departure for Porto. He has also played 167 times for Spain in an international career that began in 2000, lifting back-to-back European Championship trophies and the World Cup as La Roja captain.

