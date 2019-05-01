Jasper Cillessen: The Contenders to Sign Him & Where He Might End Up

Netherlands international goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is looking for a way out of Barcelona this summer after enduring three years sat warming the bench in Catalonia.

The 30-year-old arrived from Ajax for £11.7m in 2016, but so far Cillessen has gone on to make just 28 first team appearances for Barcelona, only two of which have come in Spain's top flight.

The Dutchman is now looking for a route out of Catalona as he wants regular first-team football, although Cillessen's caveat is that he is desperate to remain at one of European football's elite clubs.

Here's a look at some of the teams who have been linked and should be linked with the veteran shot-stopper ahead of the summer transfer window.

Juventus

It feels like it was just yesterday that a fresh-faced Jasper Cillessen was being linked with a move to Juventus, where would have been the first in line to succeed legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in Turin.





In the end a move never materialised and the Bianconeri were instead guided towards the signature of Wojciech Szczęsny in 2017, while Mattia Perin arrived 12 months later.





Juventus are pretty stacked in the goalkeeping department, already having to sell the promising Emil Audero to Sampdoria, but they're once again being mentioned the conversation for Cillessen's future, even though we're not quite sure why...





Likelihood rating: 2/10

Arsenal

Even though Cillessen has insisted he only wants to leave Barcelona for regular minutes, as a struggling player who hasn't cut the mustard at the Camp Nou, it's European transfer rumours law that Arsenal have to be linked with him.





The Gunners could be in the market for a new shot-stopper as Petr Čech is retiring at the end of the season, but former Bayer Leverkusen star Bernd Leno has cemented his place in Unai Emery's starting eleven and is unlikely to be dropped despite a potential Cillessen arrival.





Likelihood rating: 4/10

Tottenham

Although a move to the red side of north London seems to be a fantasy, Tottenham Hotspur could be seriously looking for a new first-team goalkeeper at the end of the season.





Hugo Lloris has made a number of high-profile errors over the last 12 months and some questions have been raised over his long-term future at the club.





Although a move for Cillessen wouldn't offer Tottenham an option in between the sticks for years to come, he could be a vital stop-gap for Mauricio Pochettino's side moving into their new era.





Likelihood rating: 5/10

Manchester United

Similarly with their Premier League rivals in north London, Manchester United's David de Gea has appeared to be off the pace this season.





Having been the club's most consistent player over the last five years and a key part of their relative success, De Gea hasn't been able to single-handedly guide Manchester United into the Champions League for another season.





United wouldn't be short of suitors for De Gea if they decide to sell, and as long as Ed Woodward controls the transfers at Old Trafford, Cillessen could be brought in as an 'upgrade' in their starting lineup.





Likelihood rating: 5/10

AS Roma

It was a three-way transfer battle for AS Roma last season as they looked to secure a new first-team goalkeeper. As well as their eventual signing Robin Olsen, I Giallorossi also had their eyes on Cillessen and Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola.





But when PSG opted to offload Kevin Trapp instead of Areola, it became a coin toss for the Italian giants, but their decision to sign Sweden international Olsen, aside from a brief spell midway through the season, has backfired.





Roma are once again on the hunt for a new goalkeeper as they look to climb up their hierarchy in Serie A, and Cillessen's availability could convince the club's decision-makers to finally get a deal over the line.





Likelihood rating: 7/10

Ajax

Cillessen hasn't ruled out returning to his former club, even though he confessed that he'd rather join a top club in Italy, England or Germany, and the future of Ajax's current first-team goalkeeper could play a vital part of the Dutchman's next move.

André Onana signed a contract extension at the Amsterdam Arena earlier this year, something which when coupled with CEO Edwin van der Sar's comments about retaining their star players all but ends any chance of the Cameroon international leaving in 2019.

But as Onana has caught the eye in Barcelona, who want him to become Marc-André ter Stegen's next understudy, Cillessen could be used as part of a deal to lure Ajax's 23-year-old away from Amsterdam this summer.

Likelihood rating: 8/10