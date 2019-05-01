Juventus 'Considering' Paulo Dybala Exit After Change in Role Since Cristiano Ronaldo's Arrival

Juventus are considering selling forward Paulo Dybala, though they are yet to receive any offers for the Argentina international.

Dybala is viewed as a dispensable member of Massimiliano Allegri's squad at the Allianz Stadium, with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer marginalising the 25-year-old's importance to the side.





He has made a total of 27 Serie A appearances this term, netting an underwhelming five goals in another season of Bianconeri dominance in domestic competition.

Dybala enjoyed being centre stage at Juve for his first three years, but is believed to be dissatisfied with the supporting role he has been cast in this campaign. The status he demands at the club cannot be guaranteed by Allegri, who regularly plays him out of position to cater for Ronaldo's needs.





Goal understands that the Old Lady are open to the idea of selling the player due to his increasingly complicated situation at the club. However, the likelihood of Dybala making his exit in the upcoming transfer window largely depends upon whether Allegri remains in charge.





He joined the Serie A champions from Palermo in 2015 for €32m, with an additional €8m in performance-related bonuses. Despite the fact that no concrete offers have been made regarding the forward's sale, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are all thought to be weighing up a move.





Dybala's place in the team is placed in further jeopardy by the signing of Aaron Ramsey on a free from Arsenal. Though they play in slightly different positions, both individuals fulfil a creative role for their respective sides.

The playmaker's current contract in Turin runs until 2022, with his representatives having already begun informal discussions about where their client's future lies.





Should Allegri continue as the Bianconeri's manager for the 2019/20 campaign, there is a very real possibility that Dybala's career could be heading in a different direction.