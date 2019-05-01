Juventus vs Torino Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The 200th Derby della Mole is set to commence this Friday as Torino travel to the Allianz Stadium to face Juventus. It's a historic battle between first and seventh place, with Torino coming into the game fancying their chances against a weakened Bianconeri.

Juventus recently won the Scudetto for the eighth season in a row, but since being knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax they've been struggling. Torino on the other hand have hit their strike and are unbeaten in their last six games.

With four games left this season, this match is pivotal for Torino's European dreams and for the fate of Juventus' manager next season.

Where to Watch

When Is Kickoff? Friday 3 April What Time Is Kickoff? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream N/A Referee N/A

Team News

Juventus are still struggling in terms of attacking options ahead of this match, with Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala both out due to injury. They still have Cristiano Ronaldo leading the front line, but Juventus are yet to find a suitable striking partner for the Portuguese super star. Furthermore, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Bentancur and Mattia Perin are still out through injury. Alex Sandro suffered a possible injury to his right ankle against Inter, so may also miss the game.

Juventus have already won the Scudetto so there's less pressure on them, but they will still look to win this game to regain some momentum and to retain the bragging rights.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Meanwhile Torino will be hoping to secure three points from a weakened Juventus side, in hopes of securing European qualification. With only Koffi Djidji out with injury, their side is close to full strength.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Cuadrado, Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ronaldo, Kean Torino Sirigu; Moretti, N’Koulou, Izzo; De Silvestri, Rincon, Meite, Aina; Lukic; Alex Berenguer, Belotti

Head to Head Record

The Derby della Mole, otherwise known as the Turin Derby, is a fiercely contested bout in Serie A. This will be the 200th Turin Derby, with the first being played all the way back in January 1907,ending with a 2-1 victory for newly formed Torino. Juventus have only lost one of their last 25 Serie A derbies against Torino. Torino's last away win against Juventus dates back to 1995, where they won 2-1. Juventus have won nine and drawn three of their last home games in the derby.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

In Ronaldo's first Turin derby he scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot, resulting in a 1-0 away win for Juventus.

Recent Form

Since losing to Ajax in the Champions League, Juventus have only won one of their last three games in the league, with the epitome of their poor form culminating in a 2-1 loss to middle of the table SPAL. This dismal run (by Juve's standards) is mainly due to the isolation of Ronaldo up front, as the Bianconeri are facing an injury crisis among their attackers.

Torino however have been in stellar form in the league, most recently beating fellow European hopefuls Milan 2-0, compounding a miserable run of form for the Rossoneri. They're unbeaten in six games in the league, but have only won three of those games. If they get a result against Juventus, their dreams of European nights may become a reality.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Here's how both sides have fared in their past five matches in all competitions:

Juventus Torino Inter 1-1 Juventus (27/04) Torino 2-0 Milan (28/04) Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina (20/04) Genoa 0-1 Torino (20/04) Juventus 1-2 Ajax (16/04) Torino 1-1 Cagliari (14/04) SPAL 2-1 Juventus (13/04) Parma 0-0 Torino (06/04) Ajax 1-1 Juventus (10/04) Torino 2-1 Sampdoria (03/04)

Prediction

Even though Juventus will go into this game with no pressure whatsoever, as they've already won the league, they'll be hoping to stop Torino from claiming the derby bragging rights. Furthermore, Juventus will be wanting to put an end to the slump they've been facing, ever since they were humiliated by Ajax.

MVP Febbraio ✅

MVP Marzo ✅

MVP Aprile ✅

Terzo premio consecutivo per il nostro #Sirigu 🏆#SFT pic.twitter.com/ZdjfJEZiJC — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) April 30, 2019

Torino will go into this game believing they can get something out of this due to their recent form, and with qualification for the Europa League and even the Champions League on the line, they'll need to go all out.

This grudge match will be fiercely contested between the local rivals, but in the end Juventus' quality should see them take home the victory.

Prediction: Juventus 3-2 Torino