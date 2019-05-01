Kevin-Prince Boateng Insists He Could Have Started for Barcelona or Real Madrid 'for 10 Years'

Kevin-Prince Boateng has claimed he could have been a star player for Barcelona or rivals Real Madrid for ten years, had he made better choices earlier in his career.

Boateng's talent has always been clear to see, but he has attracted plenty of criticism for his mentality throughout his career, with many fans believing he was too immature to make it as a professional footballer.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to DAZN via Goal, Boateng admitted his mentality was a huge problem for him earlier in his career, insisting that it prevented him from becoming one of the world's top players.

He said: “Mentality is crucial. I started too late to really think about [my career]. Of course I regret that. As an 18-year-old, I would have needed an agent or a family to push me in the right direction. I would have liked that. But I had to fix everything myself.

“I know very well that I have also failed with my motivation, which has not always been 100% there.

"If I'd made better decisions, I'd definitely have started for Barcelona or have played for Real Madrid or Manchester United for ten years."

Boateng's big break in Europe came with Tottenham, who signed him for around £5m in the summer of 2007. However, problems with his attitude quickly surfaced, with Boateng preferring to party instead of train with his new team.

He spent time on loan with Borussia Dortmund, before turning out for the likes of Portsmouth, Milan and Schalke, often remaining with a team for one or two seasons before seeking a new challenge.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Boateng joined Serie A side Sassuolo in the summer of 2018, but shocked many when he managed to secure a loan move to Barcelona the following January to act as a back-up for striker Luis Suarez.

However, since joining Ernesto Valverde's side, Boateng has made just three appearances in all competitions and is yet to score his first goal for the club, prompting rumours that Barcelona will look elsewhere in their search for a new striker this summer.