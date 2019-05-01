Leeds, West Ham and Southampton Receive Boost in Pursuit of French Striker Florian Aye

By 90Min
May 01, 2019

Clermont Foot manager Pascal Gastien has admitted star forward Florian Aye is likely to leave the club this summer amid interest from Leeds United, West Ham United and Southampton.

The 22-year-old has hit a healthy 17 goals in the French second division this season after joining his current employers from Auxerre in the summer. Unfortunately, his efforts have not been enough for the side to mount a promotion charge, Gastien's men now languishing in mid-table obscurity as potential suitors swoop for top scorer Aye.

THOMAS KIENZLE/GettyImages

The France Under-20 international struggled to break into the first team at his old team, but has been transformed since switching to the Stade Gabriel Montpied in July, also collecting four assists in his 33 league appearances to date.


A report last weekend from the Sunday Mirror (28 April, page 68) suggested that Leeds, the Saints and the Hammers are all in the race to sign Aye. All three will be intrigued by Gastien's comments, the 55-year-old telling Mercato 365 the following: "It will be difficult to keep him.

"There is a nine out of ten chance that he leaves before next season, but I'm not complaining. It's part of the game and it's legitimate for players to go higher when they have the opportunity."

"If he has to leave, the club that will take him will not be wrong," Gastien finished off, evidently resigned to the loss of one his side's key players.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Though no requisite fee has been mentioned, Aye would likely come for significantly less than most of the alternatives being looked at by the aforementioned clubs. Moreover, at 6ft tall and with pace to boot, the Frenchman could prove to be a hit in England next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message