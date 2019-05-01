Leicester Handed Major Ben Chilwell Boost as Manchester City Opt Against Making Summer Move

Manchester City have given up their pursuit of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, instead choosing to stick by injury-plagued left-back Benjamin Mendy.

Pep Guardiola is understood to be a huge admirer of the 22-year-old, who has had another marvellous year in the Midlands.

However, the league leaders have been put off by the fee demanded by the Foxes for Chilwell's services and it would have taken a club-record sum to prise him away from the King Power Stadium - with Guardiola deciding to prioritise recruitment in other positions.

The England international has made 34 Premier League appearances for Leicester this campaign, collecting five assists along the way. Comparatively, Mendy has featured in just 15 matches in all competitions, though he has the same assist tally as his counterpart.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has deputised in the absence of the Frenchman, who has been hampered with knee problems since arriving at the Etihad Stadium for £52m in 2017.

Despite his injury setbacks, the Manchester Evening News report that City are not looking to bring in a new left back, ruling out a move for Chilwell who has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur.





The performances of Zinchenko have eased Guardiola's worries regarding the position, the young Ukrainian developing into an accomplished defender under the Spaniard's watchful eye.

According to Sky Sports, the champions have elected to keep faith with Mendy, believing that his understudy Zinchenko provides adequate cover if the former's fitness issues persist.

It is hoped that the World Cup winner's injury problems are now behind him after starting recent fixtures against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Spurs. Fortunately for the club, they also have Fabian Delph and Danilo as options if it turns out he has not fully overcome them.