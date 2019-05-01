Man Utd Keen to Form Brain Trust of Former Players as Club Begins Plans for Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United are hoping to line up former players such as Rio Ferdinand, Darren Fletcher and Mike Phelan to help with their recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a new technical director for months, amid concerns over the way the club had handled themselves in recent transfer windows. All three of Ferdinand, Fletcher and Phelan have been linked with various behind-the-scenes roles, although no official decision has been made as of yet.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has begun to look for candidates with strong links to United, having been impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's initial impact as manager.

Ferdinand has emerged as a leading candidate for the role of technical director, and it is thought that fans would be incredibly pleased to see someone with such a strong love for United in control of the club's future.

He recently admitted to BT Sport (via The Express), that he had spoken with former teammate and Ajax executive Edwin van der Sar about life as a director, although he refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the role.

Current assistant manager Phelan has also been considered for the position, although it is thought that Solskjaer is keen to keep the 56-year-old in his current hands-on role.

However, he believes in United's plan to recruit young, English talent such as Declan Rice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Phelan has been heavily involved in plans for the club's future, which is not normally the case for an assistant.

IAN MACNICOL/GettyImages

Alongside both Ferdinand and Phelan, United are keen to find a position for former midfielder Darren Fletcher, who has been spotted at both United's training complex and Old Trafford.

A final decision has not been made, although what is certain is that Solskjaer is looking for someone to help with his hectic transfer plans. He plans to respond to the team's dramatic collapse in recent weeks by signing several new players, who could potentially cost upwards of £200m, and a technical director could help put the plans in motion.