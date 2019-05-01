Man Utd Learn Extent of Marcus Rashford & Romelu Lukaku Injuries as Season Draws to a Close

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been boosted by news that Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United training on Wednesday, but Romelu Lukaku's season appears to be over after sustaining his own injury against Chelsea.

The 21-year-old was replaced by Alexis Sanchez in the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw, with fears mounting he would miss the club's remaining two league fixtures, however, that only now appears to be the case for their Belgian number nine.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Fortunately for the Norwegian, the Mirror are reporting that the England international took part in United's training session, as the club prepare for Sunday's trip to Huddersfield in the Premier League.

News of Rashford's quick recovery will be music to the ears of manager Solskjaer, who will be desperate to avoid watching the Red Devils' season derail any further as they bid to secure Champions League football next term.

Tough period for us at the moment and as a United fan myself I understand how you’re feeling. We’ve shown how we can play, we need to get back to doing what we know we can do! @ManUtd — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 25, 2019

This season has been the forward's most prolific to date, netting ten times in the league and registering a further six assists, with his importance to the club unquestionable, even during some of the toughest weeks in the club's recent history.

However, someone who looks highly unlikely to fit for clash at the John Smith's Stadium is Lukaku, who aggravated his hamstring during the same match and could well miss not only the Huddersfield clash, but also their final game at home to Cardiff, according to ESPN.

The same report also claims Jesse Lingard should available for the final run-in to further boost their Champions League aspirations.

Let's take a look at Ole's options for #HUDMUN... #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 1, 2019

United are winless in their last three league games and without a win in four in all competitions, results that have seen them slip further away from the Premier League top four after a strong start to life under then-caretaker manager Solskjaer.

As a result, their hopes now rest on securing maximum points from their favourable remaining fixtures against the Terriers and Cardiff, while likewise hoping both Arsenal and Chelsea will slip up in their last two matches.