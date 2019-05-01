Man Utd 'Step Up Pursuits' of Joao Felix & Bruno Fernandes to Fend Off Interest From Man City

Manchester United have begun to put plans in place to secure deals for Portuguese duo Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes early in the transfer window, but face serious competition from both Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are expected to oversee a huge squad overhaul this summer, with numerous blockbuster signings being lined up to help the team compete for both the Premier League and the Champions League next season.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

They have been tracking both Felix and Fernandes for many weeks, and the Evening Standard claim that United have stepped up their pursuits of both players, and are keen to sign the pair for a combined £150m.

However, their plan could come unstuck if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side currently sit three points behind the top four with just two games to play, and they know they must secure a top-four finish if they are to have any chance of attracting either player.

City remain keen on both players, and Pep Guardiola can guarantee Champions League football next season, which could prove to be too good to turn down for both Felix and Fernandes.

Their pursuit of Sporting CP's Fernandes has dominated headlines recently. Portuguese outlet A Bola state that City director Txiki Begiristain has scheduled a meeting with Sporting to negotiate a deal for the midfielder, and he hopes public appeals by both Guardiola and Bernardo Silva will help them win the race for his signature.

Silva has spoken of his admiration for Fernandes, adding that the 24-year-old is comfortably good enough to play in a league like the Premier League.

This season, the Sporting star has racked up 28 goals and 16 assists, and is believed to be high on the wish list of both Manchester sides, who are looking for a new goalscoring midfielder to strengthen the side.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Like Fernandes, Felix's creativity is also said to be attracting interest from both City and United, whilst even Real have been credited with interest in the 19-year-old Benfica starlet.





He could cost anywhere upwards of £100m, which could prove to be a problem for United, who are keen to bring in plenty of new players instead of spending heavily on just one. However, they are certainly eager to try negotiate a deal, but it could all hinge on whether the Red Devils can secure Champions League football.