Mark van Bommel Targeted by Milan as Rossoneri Search for Gennaro Gattuso Replacement

PSV Eindhoven manager Mark van Bommel, has been rumoured to be next in line for the managerial job at Milan as the Italian club search for a replacement fo Gennaro Gattuso.

Having impressed during his time in charge at PSV, the former Rossoneri and Barcelona midfielder has been the subject of inquiry from his former side as they remain set to replace Gattuso ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The rumours have circulated following Milan's decision earlier this week to keep Gatusso for the remainder of the season, with his side struggling to produce positive results in their recent Serie A performances.

A key player for PSV throughout his career, the Dutchman has demonstrated his authority and experience as a manager throughout the 2018/19 campaign. Helping Eindhoven to second place in the Eredivisie this season, they are currently level with Ajax on 80 points.

Reports from La Repubblica have suggested that Van Bommel's emotional exit from Milan in 2012 demonstrates the passion he would offer to the club and that he was determined to return to the San Siro as a manger one day.

#PSV boss Mark van Bommel is reportedly on #ACMilan's list of prospective new Coaches to replace Gennaro Gattuso

Despite only appearing for two seasons at Milan, Van Bommel was a key figure throughout the 2011/12 campaign and his experience helped push the Italian side to go on to win their 18th Scudetto.

After being announced as PSV boss in June 2018, as well as helping to provide league success for the Dutch outfit this season, Van Bommel has also impressed fans and critics with his side's Champions League performances throughout the campaign.

Having narrowly lost to Tottenham and Inter during their European conquests, Van Bommel has already gained vital experience as a manager on both domestic and European stages.

For Milan, Van Bommel's growing managerial exploits, as well as his personal affection towards the Italian club itself, are all aspects that could see him be announced as Gattuso's replacement in the summer.