Martin O'Neill Provides Update on Loanee Jack Colback's Nottingham Forest Future

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill has revealed that he has 'plans' for Newcastle midfielder, Jack Colback, who has impressed during his loan spell at the Championship club.

The former Republic of Ireland boss has suggested that as Forest prepare for another season in the second division, he wants the former Sunderland youth to be a part of his squad for the 2019/20 campaign.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Colback, who went out on loan to Forest in January 2018, has made a significant impact on the squad since his arrival, scoring three goals in 38 appearances for the club.

As O'Neill remains insistent on landing the 29-year old on a permanent basis, a potential transfer away from the Magpies could be boosted by the fact that Colback's contract has just one year left on it.

According to reports, Martin O'Neill suggested that he is keen to sign the midfielder permanently by suggesting he had made plans for the midfielder to be involved next season.

As quoted by the Northern Echo (via HITC), O'Neill said: “I have a fairly decent idea in my mind of what we want to do.”

Further reports on the Nottingham Post have also suggested that O'Neill would be keen to land the signature of both Colback and Sam Byram if they can ward off competition from other clubs who are interested.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The news of the Englishman moving permanently has been discussed for a while, and now, paired with O'Neill's praise and plans for the midfielder, Newcastle may let their man leave Tyneside for good.