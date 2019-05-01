Mauricio Pochettino Admits to Tactical 'Mistake' Following Spurs' 1-0 Loss to Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he set his team up with the wrong tactics during their 1-0 defeat to Ajax in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

The Eredivisie side dominated the game during the first half and took a deserved lead through Donny van de Beek's 15th-minute effort. A nasty head injury to Jan Vertonghen forced Spurs to change their shape, but they were unable to find a way back into the game.

FULL-TIME: van de Beek's strike hands Ajax the advantage. Work to do in the second leg.#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/pJHEIIXoHY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2019

Speaking to BT Sport (via Yahoo Sport) after the game, Pochettino confessed that he deserves the blame for the defeat.

He said: “I think the first half we started really in not a good way. My feeling is that they were more reactive, they showed more energy than us in the first half. It was difficult for us to play.

“I think it was our lack of energy from the beginning, our approach, it made our game difficult.

“In the second half we started to push them. It was an even game in the second half. We are alive, we’re only 1-0 down, we need to believe.

“Of course, watching now the game, I can accept it was a mistake maybe to start in the shape that we used, but we did not have too much option to play today.

“You cannot guess if we play with different shape we play in different way. I think it was our lack of energy, it was a little bit sloppy. If you analyse the goal it think we were so sloppy conceding a very poor goal.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The defeat means Spurs must now go to the Johan Cruijff ArenA needing at least one goal to save their Champions League final dreams, and they will be able to welcome back Son Heung-min, who missed the first leg through suspension.