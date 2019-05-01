Lionel Messi scored two goals in Barcelona's first leg semifinal win over Liverpool on Wednesday–the second of which secured another career milestone in sensational fashion.

The first came easily in the 75th minute, but his second was a spectacular free kick in the 82nd minute to make it 3–0 for Barcelona. He lined up from 25 yards out to nail the ball into the upper-left hand corner, putting it where a diving Alisson had no chance of making the save. The goal was his 600th for Barcelona and it came 14 years to the day that he scored his first goal for the club.

Messi's first goal of the day came when he collected the rebound off Luis Suarez's shot off the crossbar and calmly hit it into the empty net to make it 2–0.

Suarez had opened the scoring, tallying against his old club for the first goal of the match in the 26th minute.

Barcelona goes into the second leg with a 3–0 aggregate lead. The second leg will be Tuesday, May 7.