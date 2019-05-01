Neil Warnock Handed £20,000 Fine by FA for Comments Made After Chelsea Defeat in March

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has been handed a £20,000 fine by the FA for the controversial comments he made in the wake of the club's 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea back in March.

Warnock requested a personal hearing after he was charged for his public outbursts in multiple interviews following the game, with a Football Association statement confirming all the charges against the 70-year-old were upheld at the hearing.

The Bluebirds boss labelled Premier League referees 'the worst' after seeing his side concede a 84th-minute equaliser from Cesar Azpilicueta, despite the defender scoring from a clearly offside position.





Their one goal lead was eventually wiped out as Ruben Loftus-Cheek grabbed an injury time winner, with Warnock also unhappy that Antonio Rudiger was not sent off shortly after Chelsea leveled the scores.

Before speaking to the press afterwards, he approached the officials after the whistle, staying silent and simply staring at them as they left the field.

Due to his actions the FA have fined Warnock £20,000, something they confirmed in a statement reported by the BBC.

It reads: "Neil Warnock has been fined £20,000 for commenting on the match official following the Premier League game between Cardiff City and Chelsea.

"Whilst the manager denied three breaches of FA Rule E3, they were subsequently found proven during an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"Comments he made in a post-match interview with the BBC, and a post-match interview with Sky Sports, were found to be improper as they questioned the integrity of the match official and/or implied bias.

"In addition, comments he made in a Talksport radio interview on were found to constitute improper conduct and/or bring the game into disrepute."