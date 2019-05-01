West Ham have announced Pablo Zabaleta has signed a one-year contract extension tying the player to the club until the summer of 2020.

Manuel Pellegrini has felt to warrant the player with a new deal, with his previous one expiring at the end of the season, after featuring 25 times in the league for the club this campaign.

The Club are delighted to announce that @pablo_zabaleta will be staying at West Ham until summer 2020.



Great to have you here for another year, Zaba! #ZABA2020 pic.twitter.com/XGpoKnN9L4 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 1, 2019

Since joining as a free transfer in May 2017, the former Manchester City defender has gone on to play 65 times for the Hammers, being an almost ever-present in his debut season. West Ham announced on their official Twitter page that the club have extended his deal by a further year.

The Argentine is vastly experienced in the division having played 292 Premier League matches during his time with both the Hammers and City. Despite being 34 years old, Pellegrini has seemingly felt the defender's experience is important to his side for the coming season and felt the player was deserved of an extension.

Zabaleta has put in consistently strong performances for the Hammers this year, as the club sit in 11th in the league. Three straight losses has seen east London outfit fall out of the race for European football this season, with just two games left of the campaign.

This season Zabaleta has recorded one assist in the division but is yet to get on the scoresheet for this club at any point during both his years at the London Stadium. He may get his chance on Saturday when West Ham host Southampton, with a goal surely to be the icing on the cake after tying himself down for another season in the capital.